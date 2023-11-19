Heavy rainfall displaces inhabitants of Hudur town as homes remain marooned

Residents of Hudur town in Bakool region, South West State have been left displaced following heavy downpour that pounded the area in recent days.

Photos that have sufficed online show the residents being evacuated from their homes that have been submerged by floods to higher grounds.

Local officials and humanitarian aid workers in the town have extended emergency evacuation to the residents.

This comes months after the communities living in the area and across the country struggled through to survive in the worst drought condition that had depleted crops and decimated livestock and even claimed human lives.

Flash floods that have began in early October have resulted in the death of 50 people and displaced hundreds of thousands of others.

According to Somali Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) heavy rainfall have caused flash floods and landslides in several parts of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

