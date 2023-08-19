George Conway of Canada to lead UN efforts in Somalia as deputy special representative & resident coordinator

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed George Conway of Canada as the new Deputy Special Representative for Somalia with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM).

Additionally, Mr. Conway will assume the role of Resident Coordinator in Somalia, along with serving as the Humanitarian Coordinator.

Mr. Conway takes the reins from Adam Abdelmoula of Sudan, to whom the Secretary-General expressed gratitude for his dedicated service in Somalia and who has been appointed as the Resident Coordinator in Syria.

With over 20 years of invaluable experience in crisis prevention and peacebuilding, Mr. Conway is well-equipped to tackle the challenges in Somalia. He is currently fulfilling the position of acting Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General/Resident Coordinator/Humanitarian Coordinator for Somalia for the second time. He previously served in this capacity on an acting basis in 2019.

Mr. Conway is on secondment from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Crisis Bureau in New York. Prior to this, he served as the Country Director for UNDP in Somalia from 2013 to 2019. Throughout his career, he has held various senior positions within UNDP, including Strategic Adviser to the Regional Bureau for Africa, acting UNDP Country Director in South Sudan, Head of Programmes in Southern Sudan (Sudan), and Programme Specialist in crisis prevention and strategic planning in Indonesia.

Mr. Conway’s educational background further strengthens his expertise. He holds a Master of Arts degree in International Affairs from Carleton University in Ottawa. In addition, he has an interdisciplinary Master of Arts degree from the University of Western Ontario, and a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Winnipeg.

His extensive experience in crisis management and peacebuilding, coupled with his previous engagement in Somalia, make him a highly qualified candidate for the role. As the Deputy Special Representative for Somalia and Resident Coordinator, Mr. Conway will play a pivotal role in coordinating efforts, facilitating dialogue, and advancing the UN’s goals in the country.

The United Nations continues to prioritize its support for Somalia in its journey towards peace, development, and resilience. With the appointment of George Conway, the UN reinforces its commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the Somali people and working collaboratively with national and international partners to build a better future for all.

Mr. Conway’s wealth of experience and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the United Nations’ efforts in Somalia, ensuring that the organization can effectively respond to the country’s complex challenges and promote sustainable development.

