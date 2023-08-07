Galmudug’s traditional elders unite with government to fight Al-Shabaab & liberate the nation: Somalia

Dhusamareeb, Galmudug State – In a momentous gathering that took place on Sunday night, Galmudug’s esteemed traditional elders expressed their steadfast commitment to supporting the federal government’s mission to liberate the country from the clutches of terrorism.

The meeting, held in the administrative capital of Galmudug State, served as a platform for President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to underscore the vital role played by the traditional elders in the counterterrorism strategy.

President Mohamud emphasized the leadership and influence of the traditional elders in mobilizing communities, providing encouragement, guidance, and unwavering support to the armed forces. The objective of this collective effort is to liberate the remaining areas under the control of al-Shabaab, an extremist group that has caused immense suffering and instability in Galmudug State.

During the address, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud specifically highlighted the significant challenge posed by the Khawarij, a term denoting individuals who deviate from the principles of the Islamic faith. He emphasized the elders’ responsibility in uniting the populace and playing a pivotal role in assisting the National Army to eliminate the terrorists responsible for the wanton shedding of innocent blood.

Concurrently, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre made a groundbreaking announcement, revealing the commencement of the second phase of the anti-al Shabaab operation in the country. The operation, aimed at eradicating the influence of al-Shabaab, will primarily focus on Galmudug and Hirshabelle States, with subsequent operations planned for Jubbaland and the South West regions.

Prime Minister Hamse further divulged that the government had meticulously prepared approximately 10,000 soldiers who are dedicated to participating in this second phase. These troops, armed with a resolute determination, are poised to confront and neutralize al-Shabaab’s presence, thereby restoring peace and stability to the affected regions.

The federal government’s comprehensive approach, reinforced by the collaboration between traditional elders and the armed forces, signifies a significant step forward in the fight against terrorism in Somalia.

The unwavering support and active involvement of Galmudug’s traditional elders, as demonstrated in their meeting with President Mohamud, manifest the unity and determination of the nation to overcome the scourge of terrorism.

As the anti-al Shabaab operation progresses, the collaborative efforts between the federal government, traditional elders, and the armed forces will serve as a beacon of hope, promising a brighter future for Somalia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

