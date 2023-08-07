China boosts Somali relief: $150K aid for liberated areas & drought regions

In a significant show of support, the Chinese government has generously contributed $150,000 to the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) to aid in the ongoing efforts to rehabilitate recently liberated areas from the grip of Al-Shabaab militants and alleviate the suffering of drought-affected regions.

The donation was officially handed over by the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, Fei Shengchao, to the Chairman of SoDMA, Mr. Mohamud Maalim Abdulle, during a ceremony held at the agency’s headquarters in Mogadishu on Sunday.

The funds provided by China will play a pivotal role in addressing urgent humanitarian needs, including the provision of food, water, and essential supplies to the affected communities.

Additionally, a significant portion of the donation will be allocated to essential development projects, procurement of equipment, and comprehensive staff training, bolstering the capacity of SoDMA to effectively respond to future disasters.

The meeting between Chairman Abdulle and Ambassador Shengchao was attended by prominent members of the SoDMA organization, highlighting the importance of this collaborative effort.

During the gathering, Ambassador Shengchao symbolically handed over a sum exceeding $150,000 to the Chairman, signifying China’s commitment to support the vital work undertaken by SoDMA.

Crucially, the meeting also served as a platform for discussions on future collaboration between the Chinese government and Somalia.

It was agreed upon that China would extend its support to SoDMA’s development initiatives, including the construction of water wells, acquisition of essential equipment, and training programs for the organization’s staff.

Furthermore, both parties emphasized the need to cultivate and strengthen the relationship between SoDMA and Chinese embassies, ensuring a harmonious and productive partnership.

The financial assistance provided will not only alleviate the immediate suffering of the affected communities but will also contribute to the long-term stability and development of the regions liberated from Al-Shabaab.

By actively engaging in capacity-building efforts, China’s support will empower SoDMA to enhance its disaster response capabilities, ensuring a more robust and efficient approach to future crises.

As Somalia continues to navigate the challenges posed by Al-Shabaab and climate-related disasters, the collaboration between China and SoDMA stands as a shining example of international solidarity and collective action.

