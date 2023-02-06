Four Al-Shabaab Militants Killed In Southern Somalia

The Somali army announced the killing of four Al-Shabaab militants during a military operation in the areas of Qolula and Soya near Afmadow District in Lower Juba region, southern Somalia.

The army stated that among the dead was the movement’s official in charge of the Janay Abdalla area and its neighbouring villages, adding that bases belonging to the movement were destroyed during the operation.

At the end of last month, the Somali government announced the killing of 136 members of the Al-Shabaab militants in a military operation carried out by the army, in cooperation with its intelligence service and loyal forces, in the suburb of the city of Janaale, Lower Shabelle, in the south of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

