Former Somali President Urges Al-Shabaab to Cease Hostilities and Engage in Government Negotiations

Abdiqasim Salad Hassan, the former President of Somalia, has made a heartfelt plea to the militant group Al-Shabaab, urging them to halt their fight against the federal government.

In a video that quickly circulated on social media platforms, Hassan passionately called for the initiation of negotiations between the militant group and the government, following recent setbacks suffered by the government forces in a year-long offensive, which had received extensive support from the United States and Turkish air forces.

The former President’s message carries significant weight, given his deep knowledge of Somalia’s political landscape and his previous leadership role. Abdiqasim Salad Hassan, who served as the President of Somalia from 2000 to 2004, has long been acknowledged for his commitment to national unity and peace.

The video, which emerged on Wednesday, he emphasized the importance of dialogue and negotiation as the most viable path towards a peaceful resolution.

Hassan’s call comes at a critical juncture, as the federal government has faced significant setbacks in recent weeks. Al-Shabaab, capitalizing on these vulnerabilities, managed to reverse the gains made by government forces, thereby causing a setback to the year-long offensive that had received international backing.

The offensive, supported by the United States and Turkish air forces, was aimed at weakening Al-Shabaab’s grip on the country and reestablishing government control over territories previously under the rebel group’s influence.

Abdiqasim Salad Hassan’s appeal for negotiations demonstrates a pragmatic recognition of the evolving dynamics on the ground.

By urging Al-Shabaab to engage in dialogue with the government, he acknowledges the importance of inclusivity, reconciliation, and compromise in building a peaceful and stable Somalia.

The response to Hassan’s video has been mixed, with some hailing it as a significant step towards peace and reconciliation, while others remain skeptical about the willingness of Al-Shabaab to engage in talks.

