Former President of Somalia, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, has mediated a conflict between two clan militias who have been fighting in the Middle Shabelle region. The conflict has resulted in dozens of deaths and displacement of local residents.

Sharif Sheikh Ahmed’s to mediation comes in the wake of renewed fighting between the militias of Mohamed Muse and Abdelle Carone clans, which has been ongoing for some time in the region. The conflict is based on revenge and tribalism, and has caused significant loss of life, injuries, and damage to infrastructure.

Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, who is a respected figure in Somalia, has expressed concern over the violence and facilitated dialogue between the warring factions. His mediation has been welcomed by the Hirshabelle administration and other local organizations that are working to promote peace and reconciliation in the region.

The Hirshabelle administration has expressed its appreciation for Sharif Sheikh Ahmed’s to mediation in the conflict. In a statement, the administration said that it was committed to working with all parties to bring an end to the fighting and to restore peace and security in the region.

The conflict in the Middle Shabelle region is just one of many ongoing conflicts in Somalia. Despite the efforts of local organizations and international partners to promote peace and reconciliation, violence and instability continue to plague the country.

