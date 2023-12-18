Foreign Affairs Minister resigns to contest for Puntland state Presidency

Somalia’s Foreign Minister, Abshir Omar Huruse, resigns to run for Puntland regional state President in the upcoming election next month.

Mr. Huruse stated in his letter of resignation to Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre that he chose to resign voluntarily to devote more time to the Puntland presidential election campaign.

He was a close cabinet member of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Recently, Puntland President Abdullahi Deni has walked back in his push for one-person, one-vote elections, signalling a sigh of relief in the easterly state following several months of tensions that spilled into full-scale fighting mid-this year that claimed over 30 lives.

However, the opposition, which has variously accused Deni of seeking to extend his stay in office, demanded that the MPs be picked by the clan elders, as has been the case.

They argued that there were no adequate preparations for state-wide elections.

Villa Somalia welcomed Deni’s decision, terming it as a ‘step to strengthen the stability and political development of Puntland and Somalia in general.’

The Puntland state parliament made changes to the constitution in June, allowing for the conduct of elections through a universal vote, sparking protests that culminated in deadly clashes.

