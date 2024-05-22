The residents of Baledweyne, the capital of Hiran region, have been forced to flee their homes as the Shabelle River burst its banks, causing widespread flooding in the area.

This latest natural disaster has further exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in the region.

The floods have primarily affected the neighborhoods of Bundaweyne and Howlwadaag, where families have been displaced from their homes as the raging waters inundated their residential areas.

Additionally, the nearby communities of Doonsubagle and Farah Geri have also been adversely impacted by the rising floodwaters.

“The situation is dire, and we are witnessing entire families being forced to abandon their homes and seek refuge elsewhere,” said Abdullahi Hassan, a local community leader. “The floods have ravaged our neighbourhoods, and the people are in desperate need of immediate assistance.”

The latest flooding incident comes on the heels of previous flooding events that had already displaced hundreds of families in the Hiran region.

The compounding effects of these natural disasters have placed a significant strain on the region’s resources and the ability of local authorities to provide adequate support to the affected population.

In response to the crisis, local authorities and humanitarian organizations have mobilized to provide emergency assistance to the newly displaced families.

They have made urgent appeals to both local and international humanitarian organizations to dispatch much-needed aid, including food, clean water, and temporary shelter, to the affected areas.