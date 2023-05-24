Farmaajo Hails Puntland’s Commitment to Direct Elections Amid Escalating Electoral Tensions

As tensions continue to escalate ahead of the upcoming local council elections in Puntland, former Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has commended Puntland residents for their commitment to direct elections.

Farmajo, who once found himself in a similar standoff against Puntland’s President Said Abdullahi Deni, took to his official Facebook page to laud Puntland’s efforts to implement direct elections.

“This process of implementing direct elections in Puntland exemplifies the Somali people’s keenness to elect their leaders via the ballot box. We have already made significant strides towards this, and we aim for it to extend to all regions of our nation, both at federal and state levels,” Farmajo said in a statement.

During their respective bids for the presidency, Deni was one of Farmajo’s most outspoken critics. They have had a contentious history marked by vehement disagreements and political wrangling.

As Puntland prepares for its local council elections on Thursday, the echoes of Farmajo’s term extension crisis serve as a reminder of the challenges ahead.

President Deni now grapples with internal disputes within his own administration, with mounting opposition and skepticism towards his leadership.

The upcoming local council elections in Puntland willbe a test of the state’s commitment to direct elections and the democratic process. The successful implementation of these elections will be critical in setting a positive precedent for future elections in Somalia.

The electoral tensions in Puntland are not unique to the state, as Somalia as a whole has been grappling with electoral challenges for years. The country has been working to establish a democratic system, but progress has been slow due to a lack of resources, infrastructure, and security concerns.

Despite the challenges, Somalia has made significant progress towards establishing a more democratic society. The country held successful parliamentary elections in 2016 and presidential elections in 2017, which were widely regarded as a step forward in the democratic process.

However, there is still much work to be done, and the upcoming local council elections in Puntland will be a critical test of the country’s commitment to democracy.

