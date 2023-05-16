Ex Somali Police Officer Apprehended in South Sudan for Murder Charge in Joint Operation by the Somali police and Interpol

Zakariye Ali Ahmed Osobow, a former Somali police officer, has been apprehended in South Sudan after being on the run for a murder charge.

The arrest was made possible through a joint operation by the Somali Police and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

According to reports, Osobow was wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a Somali police in Daynile district in Mogadishu.

The arrest was made in South Sudan, where Osobow was believed to have been hiding since fleeing Somalia.

Somali National Television reported that the plane transporting Osobow touched down at Mogadishu’s Adan Adde International Airport on Monday.

Upon arrival, he was taken into custody by Somali authorities and is set to stand trial for his alleged involvement in the murder.

The arrest and subsequent trial of Osobow will hopefully provide some measure of closure to the family and friends of the victim and serve as a warning to others who may consider committing similar crimes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

