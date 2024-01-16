Djibouti sends about 817 peace keeping troops to Somalia

In its continued efforts to help the Somali Federal government counter the effects of Al-Shabab militant group – Djibouti has on Monday announced dispatching 817 of its soldiers who had completed training at Maryam military Academy in Arta district in Djibouti.

Defence Minister Hassan Omar Mohamed and flanked by Army commander, General Sakariye Sheikh Ibrahim and other senior military officials presided over a farewell ceremony for the departing soldiers who are scheduled to join the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia to replace their outgoing counterparts who have completed their tour of duty.

The Army commander General Zakariye who spoke at the event, said that the 1th batch of the military component will replace batch- 9 who were operating and stationed at Beledweyne town, Hiraan region in Hirshabelle State.

He urged the officers to execute their duties and mandate professionally and in compliance with the established United Nations Conventions governing the mandate of the peace keepers troops in Somalia.

The military Chief pledged Djibouti’s unwavering commitment to continue supporting Somalia in its quest to get rid of Al-Shabab militant group that has been wreaking havoc in the Horn of Africa Nation for decades now.

According to the Peace Mission, Djibouti is the third country to deploy its troops to Somalia to fight against Al-Shabaab insurgents in 2011.

The country has deployed a contingent of 960 troops into Somalia and they are based in Beletweyne town which serves as Sector 4 headquarters covering the Hiiran region.

The contingent also often extends supports support to Somalia people who are occasionally afflicted by natural calamities including the current flooding which have displaced hundreds of families in Beledweyne town.

The Djibouti battalion also operate in Jalalaqsi district where they work closely with the Somali National Army and their Ethiopian counterparts in uprooting the Al-Qaeda affiliate group from the area.

