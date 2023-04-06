Displaced Families in Baidoa Receive Housing Support from UN Habitat Somalia, NRC, and Sweden

UN-Habitat Somalia, in partnership with the Norwegian Refugee Council East Africa and Yemen (NRC-EAY) and with funding from the Swedish government, has successfully rehabilitated the homes of 100 displaced families in Baidoa, providing them with much-needed shelter and a sense of stability. The project, which targeted some of the most vulnerable households in the region, is part of a broader effort to improve living conditions for those affected by conflict and environmental crises in Somalia.

The 100 families, who had been living in dilapidated and uninhabitable structures, can now rest easy knowing they have a roof over their heads. The rehabilitation project involved the repair of damaged walls, roofs, and doors, as well as the installation of solar-powered lighting systems to ensure a safe and secure living environment.

UN-Habitat Somalia led the project, working closely with the NRC and local partners, while funding was generously provided by the Swedish government through its embassy in Somalia. The initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration and the importance of addressing the ongoing housing crisis in the war-torn country.

The collaboration between UN Habitat Somalia, NRC, and Sweden highlights the positive impact of coordinated efforts and the significance of addressing the ongoing needs of displaced families.

The rehabilitated homes not only provide shelter but also contribute to the overall well-being of these families, empowering them to focus on rebuilding their lives and communities.

The Somali government, in collaboration with international organizations and donors, has been working to alleviate the suffering of internally displaced persons (IDPs) across the country. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), there are currently over 2.9 million IDPs in Somalia, with many living in makeshift settlements and lacking access to basic services.

