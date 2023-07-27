Delegation ofe Elders arrive in Beledweyne to mediate political conflict

A delegation led by the head of the traditional elders of the Hawadle community, Ugaas Yusuf Ugaas Hassan Ugaas Khalif, arrived in Beledweyne on Wednesday amid the ongoing political conflict over the removal of the former Hiiraan region governor, Ali Jeyte Osman.

The delegation of elders was received by officials, politicians, and other community members at Ugaas Khalifa Airport in Beledweyne.

Ugaas Yusuf Ugaas Hassan, speaking briefly to the people, said he would be in Beledweyne in the coming days to resolve disputes and lead mediation efforts. The arrival of the head of the elders of the Hawadle community in Beledweyne comes amidst an ongoing political situation in the area.

This situation arose due to the removal of the governor of the Hiiraan region, Ali Jeyte Osman, by the president of Hirshabele, Ali Guudlawe.

In his place, Abdullahi Ahmed Maalin Sufurow was appointed as the new governor. However, Governor Sufurow has not officially assumed office as Jeyte refuses to step down, and local administrators have reportedly elected him as the interim President of Hiiraan State, an administration not recognized by the Federal government.

The situation has led to tensions and clashes between different factions in the area. The arrival of the delegation of elders from the Hawadle community is seen as a positive step towards finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Ugaas Khalif is a highly respected figure within the Hawadle community, and his involvement in the mediation efforts is seen as a positive move towards finding a solution to the current impasse. The Hawadle, a subclan of the larger Hawiye clan, has significant influence in the region, and their involvement in the mediation efforts is seen as crucial to finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The delegation is expected to meet with various stakeholders in the coming days, including local officials, politicians, and representatives from different communities in the area. The mediation efforts are expected to focus on finding a compromise that will allow for the peaceful transfer of power in the Hiiraan region, and the establishment of a stable and inclusive administration.

The situation in Beledweyne is being closely monitored by the international community, with various organizations and governments expressing concern over the political instability in the region. The involvement of the delegation of elders from the Hawadle community is seen as a positive development, and there is hope that their efforts will lead to a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The mediation efforts led by Ugaas Yusuf Ugaas Hassan Ugaas Khalif are seen as crucial to finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict, and there is hope that their efforts will lead to the establishment of a stable and inclusive administration in the region..

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

