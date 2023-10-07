Delegation Led by SCC Administration Leader Arrives in Mogadishu for High-Level Meetings

A high-level delegation led by the esteemed leader of the SCC administration, Abdiqadir Ahmed Awcali Firdhiye, arrived in the capital city of Mogadishu on Friday.

The purpose of their visit is to engage in discussions with federal government leaders and representatives from various United Nations (UN) agencies.

This visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre, who sought to address the latest developments in the SCC-Khatumo region, encompassing Sool, Sanag, and Ayn.

The discussions are poised to explore a wide range of issues, including the transfer of development projects and humanitarian aid to the newly elected leaders of the SCC-Khatumo administration.

The meetings with the international community, particularly UN agencies and donors, hold paramount importance in shaping the future trajectory of the SCC-Khatumo region.

The delegation is set to engage in fruitful deliberations to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of aid and development initiatives to the people of SCC-Khatumo.

Just a month ago, the SCC-Khatumo forces successfully ousted the Somaliland army from the SCC-Khatumo areas, concluding a protracted conflict that had persisted for over eight months. The triumph of the SCC-Khatumo forces, which culminated in the capture of Somaliland’s main base, Gojacade, situated outside Las Anod, was a turning point in the region’s recent history.

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi, in a candid admission, acknowledged the magnitude of the setback his forces experienced during the eight months of conflict near Las Anod town.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

