Civilians Kidnapped By Al-Shabaab Rescued In Buloburde District

Authorities in the Buloburde district of the Hiiraan region have announced the successful rescue of civilians and vehicles previously kidnapped by the Al-Shabaab terrorist group.

The operation took place on the outskirts of the district and was led by local security forces, according to Hassan Mohamed Abdi, the governor of Buloburde district. During a conversation with Shabelle Radio, Abdi detailed the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A vehicle en route to the Buloburde district, carrying food supplies, was intercepted by Al-Shabaab forces. The terrorists commandeered the vehicle and kidnapped the civilians onboard. The timely intervention of security forces led to the successful recovery of both the vehicle and the captives.

Authorities have pledged to continue their efforts to combat Al-Shabaab’s presence in the region.

“We will continue our activities in the outskirts of Buloburde district in the Hiiraan region to ensure the safety and security of our citizens,” Abdi stated.

The Buloburde district has long been under siege from Al-Shabaab fighters, who frequently carry out attacks in the area.

The Somali government and regional security forces have been working to dismantle the terrorist network and bring stability to the region.

This latest operation marks a significant victory in the ongoing revolt against Al-Shabaab and serves as a testament to the resilience and determination of the local security forces.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

