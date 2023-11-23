Chinese government hands over $135,000 to SODMA to help flood victims

Chinese government has on Wednesday donated $139,318.45 to Somalia Federal Government to bolster the ongoing flood mitigation measures.

The Chinese Embassy in Mogadishu handed the funds to the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SODMA).

Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Fei Shengchao handed over the assistance to Mahamuud Moallim, the Commissioner of the Somali agency responsible for Disaster.

Ambassador Shengchao expressed hopes that joint efforts by Somali government and the international partners will play a pivotal role in relieving the burden from the flood victims and offer another opportunity to rebuild their lives.

Commissioner and top officials from the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the Chinese government for its timely assistance and pledged to closely work with them and other international partners in the floods response and relief efforts.

China is the first country to deliver assistance to Somali Federal Government to flood affected families since the onset of the disaster.

