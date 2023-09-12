Bomb blast in Somalia claims lives of lawmaker and Municipality Staffer

A bomb blast in Somalia’s central state of Galmudug resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a prominent lawmaker and a local municipality staffer.

The attack occurred in El-Garas town, which had recently been liberated from the clutches of al-Shabaab group with the assistance of the Somali National Army and local residents.

According to a security official who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the blast occurred as Mohamed Mohamud, a member of the Galmudug state parliament, was accompanying other politicians and Somali military officials on a visit to the recently liberated area.

The improvised explosive device (IED), believed to have been planted along the roadside, was remotely detonated, resulting in the loss of lives. The attack also claimed the life of a Dhusamareb Municipality official, further deepening the sense of loss and grief.

In a statement posted on its propaganda social media platform, the al-Qaeda-affiliated group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Somali Defense Ministry issued a brief statement acknowledging the liberation of El-Garas from al-Shabaab militants by the Somali National Army.

However, the statement did not provide specific details regarding casualties or the bomb attack itself.

Information Minister Daud Aweis also expressed his satisfaction with the successful reclamation of Ceel Garas, assuring the public of a safer future for its residents.

Somalia has long been plagued by insecurity, with al-Shabaab and ISIS representing the primary threats to peace and stability. The al-Shabaab group, in particular, has been engaged in a protracted conflict with the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) since 2007.

