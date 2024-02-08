Bomb attack in Afgoye kills five people and injures others

At least five people have been confirmed dead and ten others injured following a bomb explosion in in Somalia’s lower Shabelle region in South West State.

The attack was as a result of an improvised explosive (IED) device that targeted a checkpoint installation in Afgoye town on Wednesday.

Security officials who spoke to the media said that casualties included civilians and security who are now receiving treatment at various hospitals in the capital Mogadishu.

By the time of publishing this report no group claimed responsibility for the attack but the bombing comes two days after a similar explosion killed over 8 people and injured scores of others in Bakara market, the largest open- air market in the capital Mogadishu.

Despite ongoing military operations and activities against the Al-Shabab, the group has consistently been executing attacks in different areas across the country with their focus being Mogadishu where they were flushed out by combined security contingents led by the African Union in 2011.

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has declared a total war against the Islamist after winning re+ election in 2022.

