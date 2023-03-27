ATMIS Troops Expand Firing Range

Troops of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in Sector II, operating under African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), are expanding an existing range facility from 100 to 300 metres through the engineering unit.

The purpose of this expansion is to train Somali Security Forces (SSF) troops on weapon handling and marksmanship. The range will now have 15 shooting stands.

As a means of building capacity and capability for the SSF, KDF ATMIS troops in Dhobley recognized the need to expand the current range facility to train ATMIS and SSF soldiers on weapon handling.

Previously, the range could only accommodate ten (10) soldiers firing at a range of 100m, but it has now been expanded to a firing team of twelve (12) to fifteen (15) soldiers up to a range of 300m.

Expanding the range facility will help the KDF troops under ATMIS to train the SSF, preparing them to take over full security responsibilities in Somalia as outlined in the ATMIS mandate.

The Sector II Commander is fully committed to achieving the ATMIS mandate through capacity building and countering terrorism activities in the region by degrading the threats posed by Al-Shabaab militants and mentoring the SSF.

