News In English Somali News

ATMIS Helicopter crash kills at least 3 US trained soldiers at US drone base

February 26, 2023
By Webmaster
  / Reading time: 1 minute

At least three Somali special forces were killed on Saturday after African Union Transition Mission (ATMIS) helicopter crashed outside a US drone base in Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region, ATMIS has confirmed.

According to the Peacekeeping mission, three of the eleven passengers on board lost their lives. Eight injured officers have been evacuated to Mogadishu for urgent medical attention.

” The SRCC and Head of ATMIS, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, commiserates with the families of the deceased and wishes the injured officers quick recovery.” A statement from ATMIS read in part.

The mission said Investigations have also been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

Dead bodies of soldiers were brought to the heavily-fortified Halane base late on Saturday.

The soldiers were part of dozens of newly-trained Danab special forces, who are trained and equipped by the US military.

 

About Webmaster

View all posts by Webmaster
You may be interested in

Dhageyso: warka fiidnimo Ee Radio Dalsan ,16-07-2015

Dowladda Soomaaliya oo sheegtay in ay bur-buriyeen gaari laga soo buuxiyay waxyaabaha qarxa

Puntland oo war kasoo saartay go’aankii ay ku dhawaaqday ICJ

Wasaaradda caafimaadka oo qalabka lagu baaro COVID-19 geysay Galmudug

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *