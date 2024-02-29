ATMIS head meets US Embassy Charge d’affairs to deliberate troops drawdown and security

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union SRCC and Head of ATMIS, Amb. Souef Mohamed El-amine on Wednesday met with US Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires, Shane Dixon.

They discussed various issues including the current ATMIS drawdown and post-ATMIS security arrangements.

The SRCC also introduced the recently appointed Deputy SRCC, Suvuyile Thandikhaya Bam, to the delegation.

Bam, a South African diplomat, took over from Kiki Gbohe as the Deputy SRCC earlier this week.

Dixon commended the ATMIS chief for his incredible work in facilitating the ongoing troops drawdown and hand over of security responsibilities to the Somali security forces.

Both sides underscored the significance of closer to combat and eradicate Al-Shabab militant group that has been causing destability in the Horn of Africa Nation for decades now.

ATMIS has recently completed second phase of troops drawdown and the third round of downscaling the peacekeeping force is expected to kick off in the coming days.

