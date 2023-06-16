Al Shabaab leader neutralized in central Somalia

Ali Ahmed Guure (also known as Ali Qoyane), a senior Al-Shabaab leader, was assassinated on Thursday during a military operation in the Galgaduud region, the Somali government reported. Two more Al Shabaab members were killed during the operation by the Somali army between

Gal’ad and Barag Sheikh Aamir. The operation’s success, according to Somalia’s Ministry of Information, was attributed to crucial local intelligence.

In a statement to national media, Deputy Commander Mohamed Hassan Abukar of the 7th unit of the 16th battalion of the Lightning Commando confirmed the crucial function of local intelligence. SONNA, a Somali news agency, reported .

Commander Ali Ahmed Guure (Ali Qoyane) was handed a death sentence by the Military Court in absentia . Guure was recognized as one of the most dangerous leaders who caused the Somali people great suffering.

In addition to neutralizing Guure, the operation resulted in the capture of a Toyota Noah van believed to be carrying additional Al-Shabaab members and their weapons. This military operation is a part of the Somali government’s ongoing efforts to wage a “total war” against

Al-Shabaab, as President Mohamud has stated since taking office in May of last year.

Security officials in Somalia assert that despite criticism over the counteroffensive’s apparent stalling and the recent deadly attack on a Ugandan military base, they will continue to concentrate on launching an offensive against insurgent strongholds in the southern regions.

In a conflict that has raged for more than fifteen years, the government’s initiative represents a breakthrough. Al-Shabaab has historically established a stronghold in rural areas while overwhelmed Somali and partner forces have camped out in urban areas.

International forces have taken the lead in the conflict with Al-Shabaab, in particular the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), which changed its name to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in 2022.

The new offensive, in contrast, is being led by the Somali military in collaboration with regional clans known as ‘macawisley ‘

