African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and Somali police force agree to conduct joint patrols in Kismayo town

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) and the Somali Police Force (SPF) officers in Kismayo town, Jubbaland State have agreed to conduct joint patrol in Kismayo town.

ATMIS Police personnel visited Lower Jubaland region Police Commissioner Col. Sadiq Mohamed Dhogor on Thursday to discuss the joint patrol plans in a bid to boost the security of the city and eradicate criminal activities.

The police commander thanked the ATMIS police unit for always standing with the Somali police in efforts to restore peace and stability in the Horn of Africa Nation recovering from decades of civil war.

Dhogor reiterated that team work is critical in ensuring Kismayo town and its environs remain safe to allow the residents carry out their daily activities without fear.

ATMIS police officials emphasized the need for concerted efforts to deal with crimes and prepare the Somali police force as they ready themselves for complete withdrawal in December 2024.

Since its inception, the African Union Peace Mission has helped build the capabilities of the Somali Police Force and conducted training to boost the capabilities of the force to deal with the imminent Al-Shabab militant group attacks and combat with criminal activities.

The Phased withdrawal of the African Union Peace keepers began early this year and is expected to end on December 2024.

However, Somalia Federal Government has raised concerns over the complete withdrawal of the troops saying it might jeopardize the elusive peace achieved in the last decades and plunge the country in to security gaps.

