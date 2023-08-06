Abdukhadir Aw-Ali elected as leader of SCC-Khatumo, pledges unity & liberation for Sool

Las Anod, Somalia – The delegates of the SCC-Khatumo Council have elected Abdukhadir Ahmed Aw-Ali, also known as Firdhiye, as their leader.

Accompanying him in the leadership role will be Dr. Mohamed Abdi Ismael, who has been chosen as his deputy. The election, held in Las Anod town on Saturday, saw active participation from 45 council members, culminating in a decisive victory for Abdukhadir Ahmed, who secured 30 votes, while Dr. Mohamed garnered 15 votes.

The newly elected leaders have wasted no time in expressing their commitment to prioritize the unity of the people of SCC-Khatumo and continue the struggle for the liberation of Sool from the Somaliland army.

This announcement comes as a significant development, giving hope to the residents of the region who have witnessed heavy fighting and endured the dire consequences of the conflict.

Garaad Mukhtaar Garaad Cali Buraale, a prominent figure in the region, hailed the election as a democratic milestone and expressed gratitude to those who contributed to this journey.

“Alhamdulilaah, all praise to Allah and those who helped us on this journey. Congratulations to Abdiqadir Ahmed Aw-Ali, who has been elected as the leader for SCC-Khatumo, and his deputy. We wish and pray for their leadership to guide us through the next phase of this journey.”

The newly elected leadership is expected to assume the responsibility of governing the entire administration of Sool, Sanaag, and Ayn, collectively known as SCC.

Traditionally, this role was held by respected elders, but their mandate has now concluded, paving the way for a new era of leadership.

The city of Las Anod, located in the Sool region of northern Somalia, has been a focal point of intense conflict since February 6.

The clash between the breakaway region of Somaliland’s troops and local militia from the Dhulbahante clan has resulted in a devastating toll on civilians.

The violence has claimed numerous lives and forced over 150,000 people to flee their homes, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation.

Last month, the United Nations Security Council expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence in Las Anod and its surrounding areas. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the council called upon all parties involved to agree to a cease-fire and emphasized the importance of inclusive dialogue and peaceful dispute resolution.

Furthermore, the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia has been requested to provide additional support in addressing the crisis.

