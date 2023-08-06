US and Somalia strengthen bilateral relations, discuss counterterrorism efforts

Mogadishu, Somalia – In a significant move to enhance bilateral relations between Somalia and the United States, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre welcomed Hamse Warfa, Senior Democracy and Human Rights Advisor in the U.S. State Department, at his office in the capital city of Mogadishu on Sunday.

The meeting, which covered a wide range of topics, emphasized the shared principles of human rights and democracy that form the foundation of the partnership between the two nations.

Expressing his gratitude for the visit, Prime Minister Barre commended the esteemed U.S. official for making the trip to Somalia.



During the meeting, Prime Minister Barre provided an overview of his administration’s programs in combating terrorism and outlined plans aimed at revitalizing and reinforcing economic and political reforms in the country.

In response, Mr. Warfa extended his appreciation to Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre for the warm reception, emphasizing the U.S. government’s unwavering commitment to supporting Somalia across various fronts, including counterterrorism operations, development projects, and state-building processes.

He expressed confidence in the ongoing development and progress achieved by the federal government and called for further intensification of these efforts.

The arrival of Hamse Warfa in Mogadishu on Sunday morning was met with a warm welcome at Aden Abdulle International Airport by government ministers, members of parliament, and other senior officials. The meeting between Prime Minister Barre and Mr. Warfa is expected to have a significant impact on the cooperation between the United States and Somalia.

The United States has been a steadfast supporter of Somalia, providing assistance in various fields, particularly in the fight against extremism, the initiation and implementation of development projects, and state-building endeavors.



Additionally, the world giant has extended a helping hand to millions of Somalis affected by drought and other natural calamities.

The discussions held between Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and Senior Advisor Hamse Warfa mark an important milestone in the strengthening of bilateral ties between Somalia and the United States.

