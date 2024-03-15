Uganda contingent commander visits Barawe to inspect ATMIS troops welfare

Uganda Contingent Commander Brig. Gen. Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi, in Wednesday conducted a 4-day tour of Barawe in South West State.

The purpose of the visit by the commander was to evaluate ATMIS troops’ welfare and readiness.

During his visit, the Brig. Gen. Mbuusi met with ATMIS peace keeping troops stationed in the area where he praised them for working closely with Somali Security Forces to secure the port town and surrounding areas.

He urged them to remain extra vigilant during the Holy Month of Ramadhan to deter threats posed by Al Shabaab and other illegal armed groups.

Al-Shabab often exploit the holy month of Ramadhan to execute high level attacks aimed at instilling fear among the Somali people and cause destability.

Uganda is part of the African Union force helping Somalia’s government fight al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda affiliate.

