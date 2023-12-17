Somalia’s presidential security forces take control of Villa Somalia from ATMIS after 15 years

After years of relying on the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) for protection, the country’s Presidential security forces and specially trained police units are have on Sunday officially taken over security operations at Villa Somalia.

This transition, scheduled for today, not only signifies Somalia’s growing capability to manage its own security affairs but also aligns with a United Nations Security Council Resolution calling for a phased withdrawal of ATMIS forces by the end of 2024.

ATMIS’s Role and the Transition:

Villa Somalia, the presidential complex in Mogadishu, has been under the protection of ATMIS forces since 2007. With a peak strength of around 20,000 troops, ATMIS has played a vital role in supporting the Somali government against various threats, including Islamist militias.

However, as Somalia continues to make progress in regaining control of its territories, the international community has gained confidence in the country’s ability to handle its security affairs independently. The transition of security responsibilities at Villa Somalia from ATMIS to the Somali forces is a tangible demonstration of this growing confidence.

UN Resolution and Arms Embargo Lift:

The phased withdrawal of ATMIS forces aligns with a recent United Nations Security Council Resolution, which authorized the reduction of foreign troops in Somalia. This resolution sets the stage for Somalia to take greater control of its security operations, paving the way for a more self-reliant and sovereign nation. Additionally, the recent lifting of the UN arms embargo on Somalia further enhances the country’s military capabilities.

This development, widely celebrated during the Somalia Security Conference in New York, is expected to bolster Somalia’s ongoing struggle against al-Shabab militants and contribute to sustainable peace and security.

Challenges and Progress:

While Somalia has faced numerous challenges, including earlier defeats against insurgents, the Somali government and its forces, with the support of local clan militias, have made significant strides in regaining control of several areas. This progress has been crucial in the overall security landscape of the country, contributing to the confidence placed in Somalia’s security forces as they prepare to assume control of Villa Somalia.

The Joint Tripartite Committee:

To ensure a smooth transition, the Joint Tripartite Committee, consisting of ATMIS, the Somali government, and the United Nations, has been actively working together.

This committee plays a crucial role in coordinating efforts and facilitating effective communication between all parties involved. Their collective aim is to ensure that the transfer of security responsibilities is seamless and that the stability of critical areas, such as the Aden Adde International Airport and the main port in Mogadishu, is maintained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

