Somalia implores for enactment of progressive human rights strategies

Ambassador of the Federal Government of Somalia to China, Awale Ali Kullane, has urged the international community to promote progressive international human rights laws.

Speaking at the “World Human Rights Governance Forum” in Beijing, China, the ambassador emphasized the importance of encouraging collaboration, cooperation, and advancement in order to effectively address the difficulties that human rights are currently facing.

In order to effectively address the new challenges brought about by the digital age, the forum’s main focus was on enhancing UN Human Rights Council governance and strengthening international cooperation in human rights.

The Somali Ambassador’s attendance at the forum demonstrates the nation’s dedication to actively participating in global human rights discussions and advancing global efforts to create a just and equitable world.

With the objective to discuss international issues affecting human rights as well as other issues of importance to the world, the forum brings together diplomats, government representatives, experts, and academics from all over the world.

The Forum, which is jointly organized by the China International Development Cooperation Agency and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provides an excellent forum for insightful discussions and beneficial debates on significant human rights issues.

The enactment of “The Vienna Declaration,” which serves to reaffirm the group commitment to global human rights governance, is one of the event’s key highlights, according to the organizers.

The declaration also emphasizes the importance of equality, cooperation, and development as cornerstones for advancing and defending human rights around the world.

