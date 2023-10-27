Somalia approves bill to counter maritime crimes

Somalia’s government approved a bill on Thursday that will enhance efforts to combat maritime crimes, such as piracy and kidnapping, in order to ensure the safety of its extensive coastline.

Hassan Moalim Mohamud, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, presented the anti-piracy and anti-kidnapping bill to the cabinet, which stipulates harsh punishments for anyone implicated in marine crimes.

The measure will be introduced before parliament for consideration. The law defines relevant offenses and specifies appropriate sanctions, as well as explicit instructions for dealing with piracy suspects and detention processes.

Mohamud stated that the new legislative framework will strengthen actions against piracy and kidnapping in Indian coastline and other international maritime areas, marking a significant milestone in combating piracy and ensuring a fair and transparent judicial process for the accused

“The 1975 law currently in place falls short in addressing the complexities of crimes that often cross our borders. It is imperative that our laws align with international standards and meet the legal needs of our society,” he said.

Over the last decade, several Somali people have been captured, convicted, and punished in neighboring nations for piracy charges committed along their coastline.

Somalia’s maritime capabilities received a major boost today with the inauguration of a new, state-of-the-art facility for the Somali Police Force (SPF) in the capital, Mogadishu, funded by the European Union and developed by the United Nations last year.

With its key location along main international shipping routes, 3,300 kilometres of coastline and extensive sea-based resources, the ‘blue economy’ is widely seen as having great potential to contribute to Somalia’s economic development. Innovation and growth in the coastal, marine and maritime sectors provide the ability to deliver food, energy, and transport, among other products and services.

