Somalia and IGAD member states to foster bilateral cooperation for regional integration

The Federal Government of Somalia has expressed its commitment to collaborating with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) member states in creating a favorable environment for the achievement of regional integration.

This was confirmed during a meeting between Somalia’s Planning Minister Mohamud Beenebeene and IGAD’s Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, who both underscored the importance of fortifying bilateral cooperation and fostering programs aimed at promoting prosperity and progress for both Somalia and IGAD member states.

The two leaders discussed several strategies that can enhance regional integration and strengthen ties for a brighter future for the region. They deliberated on various initiatives to promote sustainable socio-economic development, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and long-term planning that will stimulate economic growth, foster job creation, and alleviate poverty among the populace.

One of the areas that both leaders highlighted as critical to the overall development and well-being of the nation is investment in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. They recognized that these sectors play pivotal roles in the development of a nation, and they noted that collaborative efforts in these areas can bolster human capital, ensuring a brighter and more prosperous future for the people of Somalia and the IGAD member states.

Minister Beenebeene stated that the collaboration between Somalia and IGAD member states will explore innovative strategies to enhance regional integration and build stronger ties for a brighter future. He also emphasized the importance of fortifying bilateral cooperation and fostering programs aimed at promoting prosperity and progress for both Somalia and IGAD member states.

The meeting between the two leaders was an opportunity to discuss the challenges and opportunities that exist for Somalia and IGAD member states. It was also a chance to reflect on the progress made so far and to chart a path for future collaboration. The discussions highlighted the need to work collaboratively to address the challenges that the region faces, including poverty, insecurity, and underdevelopment.

The commitment by the Federal Government of Somalia to work with IGAD member states in creating a favorable environment for regional integration is a step in the right direction.

Collaboration in areas such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare can lead to a brighter and more prosperous future for the people of Somalia and the IGAD member states.

The meeting between Minister Beenebeene and Executive Secretary Gebeyehu signals a renewed commitment to regional integration and cooperation, and it is hoped that this will lead to a more prosperous and stable region.

