Somalia and EU agree to enhance cooperation on legislation and Nation building

Somalia’s Speaker of the Upper House Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, has on Thursday held meeting with the new European Union Ambassador to Somalia, Ms. Karin Johansson who paid him courtesy call in his office in the capital Mogadishu.

The two officials discussed the general situation in the country, the ongoing floods and EU development projects.

They also tackled ways in which the EU can contribute to the progress of the activities of the Senate.

Speaker Hashi thanked Johansson for the unwavering commitment and support by the EU for the Horn of Africa Nation in different facets including State building processes, development projects it is implementing across the country and other essential help it is rendering to the Somali government.

Johansson on her part, underscored the EU’s undertaking to continue supporting Somalia in various fronts.

The EU and Somalia have established good working relations spanning for long time.

The EU supports Somalia in the security, Economic and development sectors and provides training to government officials and is also involved in institutional reforms.

M. Johansson had on September 18, 2023, submitted her credentials to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Dhusamareb town, Galmudug State heralding a historic moments when credentials papers were presented outside Villa Somalia, the Presidential Palace in the capital Mogadishu.

She succeeded Ambassador Tiina Intelmann, who completed her two-year tenure of duty in August.

