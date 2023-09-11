Somalia and Egypt forge strong Partnership in family planning and health sector cooperation

On the sidelines of the prestigious World Conference on Population, Health, and Development, held in Cairo from September 5 to 8 under the esteemed patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Somalia’s Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Dr. Mohamed Elmi Ibrahim, engaged in a highly productive meeting with Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population.

The two visionary ministers delved into discussions aimed at fortifying cooperation in the crucial spheres of family planning and reproductive health services.

They sought to leverage Egypt’s invaluable experiences in developing and implementing national strategies for population and development.

The conference’s opening session witnessed the grand launch of Egypt’s own strategy, which aptly tackles the challenges and opportunities presented by population dynamics.

Recognizing the immense potential for collaboration, the ministers concurred on the need to broaden the scope of cooperation in the health sector between their nations. Their shared objective is to strengthen the health systems in both brotherly countries and effectively address the healthcare needs of their respective citizens. In reaffirmation of the enduring bond between Somalia and Egypt, the ministers expressed their mutual respect and support.

The World Conference on Population, Health, and Development provided an invaluable platform for Minister Mohamed Elmi Ibrahim and Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar to forge a path of fruitful collaboration.

