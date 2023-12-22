Somali youth rally against gang violence in historic Saaro organisation meeting

Mogadishu, 22nd December 2023-Nearly 70 Somali youth gathered in Mogadishu’s Dharkenley District for a community meeting focused on preventing gang-related activities.

The event, organized by the esteemed Saaro Organisation, drew the participation of senior dignitaries from both federal and state levels, highlighting the urgency and significance of addressing this pressing issue.

The meeting was graced by the esteemed presence of Deputy Commissioner of Social Affairs of Dharkenley District, Adan Ibrahim Xusen (abole), and the Youth Commissioner of Benadir Region, Abdi Kafi Mahamud Makaran. Together, they emphasized the critical role of such gatherings in safeguarding the future of Somali youth.

Mohamed Abdi Hassan (Sandhere), the director of the Saaro Organisation, stressed the urgent need for Somali youth to actively prevent gang-related problems and contribute to the overall development of the country. Recognizing the youth as catalysts for positive change, Khildhiban Abdirahman Mohamed Sheikh, a member of the People’s Assembly of the Federal Parliament of Somalia, commended their efforts in eliminating attacks and upholding the security of the capital.

Abdullahi Adan Muse, Director of Social Affairs of the Banadir Regional Government, urged the youth of the Banadir region districts to collaborate closely with district administrations and security forces. He emphasized the importance of a united front in combating gang violence and creating safer communities.

The community meeting comes at a crucial time when criminal gangs, known as Ciyaal Weero, have been gaining strength in various parts of Mogadishu.

Their activities have instilled fear among residents, with many hesitant to venture out at night due to the risk of robbery, assault, and even loss of life. Karan, Dharkeenley, Wadajiir, and Yaqshid are among the districts worst affected by these criminal elements.

The majority of gang members are armed with knives and machetes, while some have gained access to guns through illicit channels involving certain members of the security forces who profit from stolen goods.

Despite police action, there is no sign of any improvement in the situation.

Mohamed Adam of the Somali Public Agenda research body did a study on the gangs which recommended job creation and drugs control as possible solutions.

To address these alarming developments, the Saaro Organisation has taken a proactive stance by mobilizing Somali youth and bringing together influential figures from both governmental and community spheres.

