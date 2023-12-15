Somali National Disaster Agency sends relief aid for flood victims in Puntland and Jubbaland States

Somalia National Disaster Management Agency has on Thursday dispatched two boats full of relief supplies to Puntland and Jubbaland.

The consignment is parts of efforts to alleviate the impacts of the devastating ElNiño floods that has wreaked havoc across the country.

The Commissioner of the National Disaster Agency Mahamuud Moallim officiated the shipment of the consignment in Mogadishu sea.

Moalim said that the food aid will be distributed to the Somali people affected by the flooding in the two regional States.

This comes day after SODMA sent relief aid to Jalalaqsi district in the Middle Shabelle region and surrounding areas in response to a devastating situation reported in the district and its environs.

About 30 aid trucks loaded with different components of aid were dispatched from the National Disaster Agency coordination centre in the outskirts of the capital Mogadishu.

SODMA has in recent weeks stepped up its responses in terms of food and non-food items to the Somali people who have been severely impacted by the torrential rains that have killed over 110 people and displaced more than 2 million others.

Somali leaders have reiterated calls for concerted efforts to surmount the challenges posed by the El-Nino induced floods which has exacerbated the condition of an already vulnerable population torn between natural calamities and insurgency.

