Somali National Disaster Agency inaugurates validation workshop for the next five years

Somalia National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) commissioner Mohamud Moalim Abdulle the launched Validation workshop of the five year strategic plan for the agency.

The workshop which was inaugurated in the capital Mogadishu on Thursday is geared towards approving and validating the key objectives and plans of the agency in the coming five years of 2024 to 2029.

The pan lays the foundation of the long-term policies and strategies of the agency in curbing disasters and coordinating relief humanitarian assistance.

Humanitarian Affairs ministers from Galmudug and South West regional State, officials from the Jubbaland State government, representatives from donor organizations participated in the workshop via Zoom.

The workshop also covers the disaster agency performance and tasks for the next five years.

SODMA, a primary government institution tasked with the management of all types of disasters within the country has in recent days been mobilizing and coordinating relief supplies for the Somali people who have been severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods that have displaced more than 2 million people and disrupted livelihoods.

The launching of the workshop would significantly contribute to the agency’s mandate to bolstering its response during times of humanitarian crisis in. Nation torn between natural calamities and insurgency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

