Somali National Disaster Agency distributes relief aid to flood victims in Baardhere district

The Somali Disaster Management Agency on Saturday distributed REO relief aid to families ravaged by the El-Nino in Bardere district of Gedo region.

The Commissioner of the National Disaster Agency Mahamud Maalim Abdulle presided over the distribution exercise.

One thousand families severely impacted by the heavy rains benefited from the humanitarian aid.

Commissioner Abdulle pledged the agency’s unwavering commitment to bolstering relief assistance for flood victims in the region and across the country.

The assistance was previously donated by the Chinese government through its Embassy in the capital Mogadishu.

Chinese Ambassador to Somalia in a statement said that they would continue to participate in efforts aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Somali people who have been affected by the floods.

Baardhere is among the areas severely impacted by the El-Niño induced weather Phenomenon.

On the other hand, SODMA on Sunday handed over a humanitarian relief shipment of 3,800 tons equivalent to 150,000 families to Mogadishu Municipality.

The agency said that the food aid is slated to be distributed to families ravaged by the heavy torrential rains in the Nation capital Mogadishu.

Officials from the city Municipality who received the shipment, thanked the Disaster agency for its timely saying it would go a long way in alleviating the plights and challenges plaguing the families who have been adversely impacted by the current flooding.

SODMA , a government entity tasked with management of natural disasters has in recent weeks scaled up coordination efforts to help the families affected by the heavy torrential rains that have killed over 110 people and displaced more than 2 million others.

