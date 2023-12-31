SODMA Commissioner inspects ongoing construction in Madina Hospital in Mogadishu

Somali National Disaster Management Agency commissioner, Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle, on Saturday visited the largest trauma care centre at Madina General Hospital .

The purpose of the visit was to inspect the progress of ongoing construction of the hospital.

During his visit, the commissioner engaged talks with senior management of the hospital on the acceleration of the construction works.

According to a statement from the agency, Commissioner Moalim also had the opportunity to witness the progress of the hospital’s construction, engage in productive conversations with the senior management, and speak directly with the skilled engineers involved in the project.

The Commissioner also toured various other parts of the hospital which are undergoing renovation, and called on the Somali people to actively participate in the construction of this critical facility which he said serves as a boost for the country’s healthcare system.

Madina Hospital is one of the two major hospitals in Mogadishu that handles emergencies on trauma and emergency maternal medicine.

The facility also treates war-wounded patients and expectant mothers.

