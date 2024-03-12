SODMA distributes relief aid to vulnerable families in Hamar Jajab district, Banadir region

The Somali Disaster Management Agency continues to bolster its activities and programs aimed at helping the vulnerable families in the country cope up with the effects of natural disasters.

The National Disaster Agency provided humanitarian supplies to over 8,600 less privilege families in the Hamar-Jajab district of Banadir region in Mogadishu.

According to the agency, the current aid is a vital component of the aid allocation program of SoDMA, which aims to distribute aid to the districts and settlements of the Banadir region.

This is not the first time that the agency is conducting aid distribution in the district.

Abdullahi Adam Musa, Director General of Social Affairs and Awareness Banadir, the Hamar jajab District Administration, and SoDMA’s proficient members of the aid department significantly participated in the aid distribution exercise.

SODMA continues to bolster humanitarian support to the Somali people severely impacted by diverse natural disasters including the current drought and El-Nino floods which have had devastating effects on the livelihoods of the population.

