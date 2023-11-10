Saudi and Somali FMs Strengthen Bilateral Ties in Riyadh Meeting

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, held a meeting with the Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abshir Omar Jama, in Riyadh on Thursday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Arab foreign ministers’ preparatory meeting for the extraordinary session of the Arab Summit.

The discussions between the two ministers focused on bilateral relations and explored avenues to strengthen and enhance cooperation across various sectors of mutual interest. Both parties expressed their commitment to nurturing the existing ties of cooperation, bolstering historical relations between the two brotherly nations, and fostering collaboration in multiple fields to foster greater development and prosperity.

outcome of the meeting was the signing of a comprehensive agreement for cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Somalia. The agreement encompasses a wide range of areas.

The presence of Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng. Waleed Al-Khuraiji, and Director General of the Foreign Minister’s Office, Abdulrahman Al-Dawood, further highlighted the significance of the meeting. T

By fostering closer ties and exploring areas of mutual interest, both countries aim to enhance cooperation and contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

The agreement sets the stage for enhanced collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, security, culture, and humanitarian affairs.

According ti analyst’s t is expected that this meeting will pave the way for further engagements and initiatives that will strengthen the bonds between the two countries.

