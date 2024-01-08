Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni wins re-election in closely contested elections in Garowe town

GAROWE, Puntland – Somalia’s Puntland State regional President Said Abdullahi Deni was on Monday re-elected in a closely followed elections in the region’s administrative capital of Garowe.

Deni secured an overwhelming and resounding defeat against his closest contenders including his predecessor Abdiweli Ali Gaas.

Sixty six lawmakers of the regional Assembly took part in the indirect elections after months of political and electoral turmoil resulting from dispute over the election model.

The Speaker of the Semi-autonomous region’s Parliament Abdirizack Ahmed announced Deni as the President -elect after gathering 45 votes out of the 66 votes cast in the third round of voting.

His closest competitor Guled Salah who received 21 votes conceded defeat and congratulated the President -elect for his victory.

Deni who was first elected in 2019 is expected to serve for another second five year term.

Somalia Federal Government has since congratulated Deni on his re-election.

According to a statement carried on the Somali National News Agency, the Federal government hailed the people, candidates and House of representatives of Puntland for conducting a peaceful and credible elections.

The regional State leader has had frosty relations with the Federal government since last year over implementation of the Federalism process.

