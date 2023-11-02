Puntland state President denounces traditional elders’ call for indirect elections

Puntland Regional State President has opposed Wednesday’s political decisions made by traditional elders following days of meetings in Garowe, Puntland’s administrative capital.

The 28 traditional leaders have urged regional leaders to prepare for the indirect election, in which clan leaders will choose lawmakers who will then choose the Parliament leadership, President, and Vice President.

In a press statement issued Wednesday night, the regional state presidency stated that political leaders will listen to recommendations that support democratic and one-person, one-vote election processes.

Last night, the Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to the election rules, which it said would be submitted to the House of Representatives soon.

President Said Deni reiterated his commitment that the people will be able to vote for their leaders in accordance with the election timeline. The elders emphasized that the election must take place on January 8, 2024.

The opposition, on the other hand, welcomed the elders’ statement, saying that their advice was the only way Puntland could resolve the election dispute.

Few months ago. Puntland made history by conducting first direct ballot in more than half a century in their local elections, excluding the unrecognized breakaway region of Somaliland, which considers itself as an independent republic.

Somalia has been struggling for many years to stand on its legs again after more than three decades of conflict and lawlessness, deadly terrorism, piracy and natural disasters including a punishing drought that has driven the poor, aid-dependent nation to the brink of famine.

Puntland, an arid region in the northeastern tip of Somalia, declared autonomy in 1998, and relations with the central government in Mogadishu have often been tense.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

