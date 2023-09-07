President Mohamud spearheads offensive’s against Al Shabaab accompanied by his son in the Middle Shabelle region.

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s son Abdifatah Hassan has emerged in the public eye, but this time it’s for a different reason. He has stepped into the limelight by accompanying his father on the frontline in the war against the militant group, Al-Shabaab.

As President Mohamud left Mahaas in the Hiiraan Region and arrived in the Aadan Yabal district, he was joined by his son, both adorned in military uniforms. Together, they inspected the district, which had been liberated from the clutches of Al-Shabaab a few last year.

The images of the president’s son standing side by side with his father have ignited a firestorm on the internet, with countless netizens praising the move as a positive step that boosts morale within the military.

According to analysts the development holds weight as the Somali government has often faced criticism for allegedly sending their children abroad to live comfortable lives, detached from the realities faced by their compatriots.

However, President Mohamud has shattered that perception by allowing his son to accompany him to army camps and witness firsthand the challenging conditions faced by soldiers on the frontlines.

Last year, Mr. Mohamud declared that his government would wage a “total war” against the al-Qaida-affiliated militant group, Al-Shabaab. Since then, the Somali army has intensified its efforts in combating Al-Shabaab, successfully liberating numerous villages and towns from the group’s grip.

In a display of commitment and leadership, the president himself has embarked on a series of visits to the frontlines. Just last month, he left the capital city of Mogadishu and assumed command from Dhusamreb, the capital of the Galmudug state in central Somalia. Leaving Galmudug on Sunday, he journeyed to Mahaas in the Hiraan region, where he met with the army to provide them with a much-needed morale boost. Today, he landed in Aadan Yabaal, situated in the southeastern Middle Shabelle region of Somalia, which had been liberated from Al-Shabaab’s control just last year., Aadan Yabaal served as a training ground for Al-Shabaab militants.

For over a decade, Al-Shabaab has been waging a relentless campaign to overthrow the central government and establish its own rule. President Mohamud, recognizing the gravity of the situation, has engaged in talks with the leaders of Ethiopia, Kenya, and Djibouti, seeking their assistance in eradicating the Al-Shabaab menace from Somalia.

According analysts the president’s decision to involve his son in the fight against Al-Shabaab reflects his determination to lead by example, fostering a sense of unity and sacrifice within the nation. This bold move has captured the attention of the Somali people, who now have renewed hope and inspiration as they witness their president’s commitment to defeating the Alshabaab group and securing a brighter future for their country.

Al-Shabaab is a militant group based in Somalia. The group emerged in the mid-2000s as an offshoot of the Islamic Courts Union (ICU), which had gained control over large parts of southern Somalia. Al-Shabaab, which means “The Youth” in Arabic, initially presented itself as a nationalist movement seeking to establish an Islamic state in Somalia, governed by a strict interpretation of Sharia law.

Over the years, Al-Shabaab has evolved into a formidable insurgency and a regional threat. The group has been responsible for numerous acts of terrorism, including suicide bombings, assassinations, and guerilla-style attacks targeting civilians, government officials, and African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forces.

