President Mohamud meets Arab ambassadors in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of AU summit

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has received at his hotel in Addis Ababa, the ambassadors of the Arab League member states in Ethiopia.

According to a statement from Villa Somalia, the meeting focused on strengthening the bilateral relations, the current political and security situation of the Horn of Africa.

President Mohamud commended the Arab diplomats for their solidarity with Somalia in defending its sovereignty and territorial in the wake of recent aggression by Ethiopia to alleniate Somalia’s sea.

The meeting in Addis Ababa came as President Hassan Sheikh comes on the sidelines of the 37th session of the African Union summit in Addis Ababa which convenes 37 leaders and other heads of government.

The presidency on Friday said that Mohamud will advocate for increased collaboration to tackle unprecedented common challenges, reaffirming Somalia’s commitment to continental unity, peace, and development.

Among those in attendance were deputy Somali Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jama and the country’s ambassador to Ethiopia Abdullahi Mohamed Warfaa were in attendance at the talks with the Arab ambassadors.

