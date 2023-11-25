President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud opens the Fourth session of Federal Parliament

President Hassan Sheikh has on Saturday officially opened the 4th session of the Federal Parliament in the capital following his return from Arusha, Tanzania where he participated in the East African Community summit which culminated into Somalia joining the group.

In his maiden speech to the lawmakers, President Mohamud underlined his administration efforts and success in lobby for and successively joining the East African Community regional bloc as the 8th member.

The Head of State lauded the MPs for enacting crucial bills which he said are critical to the development and Nation building as the country gears up for regional integration.

The President also highlighted the strides made by his administration in the ongoing counter-terrorism offensive against Al-Shabaab which he said has gained momentum.

He commended the Somali National Army for their bravery and patriotism in eradicating the extremists group from several areas which are under the control of the Somali government.

The President furthermore delineated to the members of parliament on the preparation of the second phase of military offensive against the Al- Qaeda affiliate group and called on the legislators to play a vital role in defeating the terror organization.

Mohamud in concluding his speech called for the urgent resolution of the political and electoral impasse in Puntland State and appealed to the political leaders in the region to comply with the call by traditional and international partners for peaceful and credible elections.

