President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud bids farewell to outgoing Italian Ambassador to Somalia

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Sunday bade farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of Italy to Somalia, Alberto Vecchi.

The President thanked the outgoing ambassador for his vital role in strengthening the historic and deep-rooted bilateral relations between Somalia and Italy during his term.

He reiterated that his administration is committed to bolstering cooperation with the Italian government.

President Mohamud wished the outgoing envoy success in his new endeavours as he returns to his home country for re-deployment.

Ambassador Vecchi on his part expressed gratitude to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for the warm reception he was accorded.

The ambassador also thanked the Somali government for giving close cooperation that has led to successful discharge of his duties during his tenure.

Ambassador Vecchi was posted to Somalia in 2019 and had presented copy of his credentials to former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

The farewell ceremony which took place at Villa Somalia in the capital Mogadishu was attended by high officials from both sides.

Somalia and Italy share long-standing bilateral and diplomatic relations and the two countries cooperating in the field of security and Defence.

The Italian government has also been involved in provision of humanitarian aid to the Somali government in mitigating climate related adversities like drought and famine.

