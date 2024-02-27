Police Commander & Bodyguards Detained for Prominent Businessman’s Murder in Mogadishu

The police commander of Heliwa district in Mogadishu, Commander Abdifitah Qoslaye, along with several of his bodyguards, has been detained in connection with the murder of prominent businessman Abukar Ahmed Kaabax.

The body of Abukar Ahmed was discovered last Thursday in the remote Garsbaaley area on the outskirts of Mogadishu, following his abduction from Heliwa district the previous week.

Abukar Ahmed was a highly respected figure in the currency exchange sector and a diaspora returnee known for his educational achievements. The abduction took place under the cover of darkness as he was en route to his home in the Wararacadde neighborhood.

Police officials have confirmed that the suspects, including Commander Abdifitah Qoslaye, are currently being held at the CID Center of the Somali Police, where they are undergoing investigation.

The case has garnered significant attention due to the alleged involvement of police personnel in such a heinous act, shaking the faith of the community in law enforcement.

Former Somali police spokesman Sadiq Doodishe, who recently stepped down from his position, revealed in a police report that the perpetrators had been identified, although specific details were scarce at the time.

The arrest of Commander Qoslaye marks a crucial turning point in the investigation, emphasizing the seriousness of the accusations against law enforcement officials.

The revelation of a police commander’s alleged involvement in the murder has sent shockwaves throughout the Mogadishu community. It raises concerns about the integrity and trustworthiness of those tasked with upholding law and order.

The incident has further eroded public confidence in the police force, which is already grappling with the challenge of combating crime and ensuring the safety of citizens.

This high-profile case underscores the urgent need for a thorough and impartial investigation, with a focus on holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

The Somali Police and relevant authorities must ensure that the investigation is conducted transparently and without any external interference, restoring faith in the justice system and reaffirming their commitment to upholding the rule of law.

As the investigation unfolds and the legal process takes its course, the Mogadishu community remains in shock and demands justice for the untimely death of Abukar Ahmed Kaabax. The outcome of this case will have far-reaching implications for the perception of security and the rule of law in the city. It is crucial that all individuals involved in this heinous act, regardless of their positions, face the full force of the law to ensure justice is served and to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future.

