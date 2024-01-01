New Puntland Parliament Members’ Inclusion Sparks Controversy

The official list of members for the new Puntland Parliament was unveiled on Monday, stirring up a storm of controversy due to the selection process of regional lawmakers.

The inclusion of the 17 members representing SSC-Khatumo further fueled the ongoing debate surrounding their status within the semi-autonomous northern Somali state of Puntland.

The Supreme Council of SSC-Khaatumo had previously announced that the newly formed SSC-Khaatumo administration would no longer align itself with Puntland. However, despite this declaration, the 17 members from SSC-Khatumo found their names among the announced list of parliamentarians.

One figure who appeared in the parliament is MP Farah Yusuf Jama Dalmar, who was captured during the Sool war by Somaliland last year. His presence in the parliament adds an intriguing dimension to the unfolding political landscape.

Amidst this development, uncertainty looms over whether the candidates will oppose the inclusion of the announced members of parliament. Accusing the incumbent President of serious interference, they claim that he personally handpicked the 17 positions from SSC-Khatumo, a move that they view as undermining the integrity of the selection process.

Adding another layer to the unfolding drama, just a day prior, more than 30 traditional elders from Puntland endorsed the decision of SSC-Khatumo. They aligned themselves with recent declarations made by SSC-Khatumo elders, who firmly stated their refusal to participate in the selection process for the upcoming Puntland parliamentarians.

