Multiple injured in car bomb attack on security checkpoint in Mogadishu

A car bomb attack in the Somali capital of Mogadishu left at least eight people wounded, including security personnel.

The targeted area was a security checkpoint located in the Deyniile neighborhood of Mogadishu. The attack, executed with a car laden with explosives, resulted in the immediate evacuation of the injured individuals to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

This unsettling news was confirmed by Ali Hassan, a security official operating in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, who provided details via a phone interview with Anadolu.

The Al-Shabaab promptly claimed responsibility for the car bombing. This group, notorious for its acts of violence and chaos, has been a persistent threat to Somalia’s security. The Somali Defense Ministry, on the same day, announced that the country’s armed forces had launched a military operation in the southwestern Bay region, specifically targeting high-ranking leaders within the Al-Shabaab terrorist network.

In an official statement, the defense ministry proudly declared that the operation had resulted in the elimination of the finance chief of Al-Shabaab in the Bay region, as well as other senior members of the organization.

For years, Somalia has faced a grave security situation, with the primary threats emanating from Al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIS groups. The Al-Shabaab organization, in particular, has been engaged in combat against the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) since 2007.

ATMIS is a comprehensive mission authorized by the African Union and mandated by the United Nations Security Council.

The frequency of attacks conducted by Al-Shabaab has escalated since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who secured a second term last year, declared an “all-out war” on the group. This declaration, intended to intensify efforts to counter Al-Shabaab’s influence and activities, has since prompted an increase in the organization’s violent assaults.

The situation in Somalia remains fragile, as security forces and international partners continue their relentless efforts to curb the menace of Al-Shabab and restore stability to the troubled nation.

