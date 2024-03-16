Minister of Interior meets Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General in Mogadishu

Somalia Federal Government Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ahmed Moallim Fiqi has on Saturday received a courtesy and introductory meeting from the new Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia Mr. Raisedon Zenenga.

The meeting at the Ministry’s Head Quarters in the capital Mogadishu covered wide range of issues including strengthening cooperation between the two sides in areas mutually beneficial to both entities.

They also discussed federalism, elections, reconciliation and the ongoing liberation operations against Al-Shabaab militant group among others.

Minister Fiqi emphasized the Federal government commitment to restoring power back to the Somali people and fostering reconciliation among the different communities in the country.

“The government of Somalia is committed to putting power back in the hands of the people. As such, we are doing everything possible to ensure that our next election is one where every citizen of this country is able to cast their vote,” Minister Fiqi said.

On his part, Mr. Zenenga expressed gratitude to the minister for the cordial reception and reiterated the UN unwavering support to the ongoing war against, stabilization and reconciliation.

The new Deputy Special Representative congratulated the Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation on the strides made by Somalia in the last two years in various areas including security and economic development.

